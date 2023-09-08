Why It’s Commies & Not Nazis

There are people who mistakenly believe that the USA is facing a Nazi takeover, but in reality, it’s a communist takeover. The video discusses some ways you can tell the difference.
Before you complain that "Nazis never called themselves Nazis," please see the pamphlet, "The Nazi-Sozi" by Joseph Goebbels at https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/nazi-sozi.htm.
Bitchute has blocked this video in the following countries - no free speech for you: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta,, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom.
Get a VPN or check out the video on Odysee, Brighteon, or GoyimTV.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.