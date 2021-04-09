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A Gab User Accidentally Condemns Andrew Torba While Trying To Criticize Me For Exposing The Gab Cult
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41 views • April 09, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to a Gab user who claimed that he was being hypocritical by criticizing Gab on his Gab account while promoting CreationSocial as an alternative to Gab, and Justin explains how this claim actually condemns Andrew Torba and Gab.

Simone Richardson Gab post archived:
https://archive.ph/Bqv9o

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