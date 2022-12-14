See https://www.getwisdom.com/c-s-lewis-channeled-by-karl-mollison-06dec2020/
From https://www.biography.com/writer/cs-lewis
C.S. Lewis 29 November 1898 – 22 November 1963
was a prolific Irish writer and scholar best known
for his 'Chronicles of Narnia' fantasy series and
his pro-Christian texts.
Writer and scholar C.S. Lewis taught at Oxford
University and became a renowned Christian apologist
writer, using logic and philosophy to support the
tenets of his faith. He is also known throughout the
world as the author of The Chronicles of Narnia
fantasy series, which have been adapted into various
films for the big and small screens.
Clive Staples Lewis was born in Belfast, Ireland, on
November 29, 1898, to Flora August Hamilton Lewis and
Albert J. Lewis. As a toddler, Clive declared that his
name was Jack, which is what he was called by family
and friends. He was close to his older brother Warren
and the two spent much time together as children.
Lewis was enraptured by fantastic animals and tales of
gallantry, and hence the brothers created the imaginary
land of Boxen, complete with an intricate history that
served them for years. Lewis' mother died when he was
10, and he went on to receive his pre-college education
at boarding schools and from a tutor. During WWI, he
served with the British army and was sent home after
being wounded by shrapnel. He then chose to live as a
surrogate son with Janie Moore, the mother of a friend
of Lewis' who was killed in the war.
Lewis graduated from Oxford University with a focus on
literature and classic philosophy, and in 1925 he was
awarded a fellowship teaching position at Magdalen
College, which was part of the university. There, he
also joined the group known as The Inklings, an informal
collective of writers and intellectuals who counted
among their members Lewis' brother Warren and J.R.R. T
olkien. It was through conversations with group members
that Lewis found himself re-embracing Christianity after
having become disillusioned with the faith as a youth.
He would go on to become renowned for his rich apologist
texts, in which he explained his spiritual beliefs via
platforms of logic and philosophy.
He released in 1938 his first sci-fi work, Out of the Silent
Planet, the first of a space trilogy which dealt sub-
textually with concepts of sin and desire. Later, during
WWII, Lewis gave highly popular radio broadcasts on
Christianity which won many converts; his speeches were
collected in the work Mere Christianity.
Lewis was a prolific author of fiction and nonfiction who
wrote the satirical fiction novel The Screwtape Letters
(1942).
Lewis also continued his love affair with classic mythology
and narratives during his later years: His book Till We Have
Faces: A Myth Retold (1956) featured the story of Psyche and
Cupid. He also penned an autobiography, Surprised by Joy: T
he Shape of My Early Life (1955).
'The Chronicles of Narnia'
During the 1940s, Lewis began writing the seven books that
would comprise The Chronicles of Narnia children's series,
with The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (1950) being the
first release. The story focused on four siblings who, during
wartime, walk through an armoire to enter the magical world of
Narnia, a land resplendent with mythical creatures and talking
animals. Throughout the series, a variety of Biblical themes
are presented; one prominent character is Aslan, a lion and
the ruler of Narnia, who has been interpreted as a Jesus
Christ figure.
In 1954, Lewis joined the faculty of Cambridge University as
a literature professor, and in 1956 he married an American
English teacher, Joy Gresham.
In 1963, Lewis resigned from his Cambridge position after
experiencing heart trouble. He died on November 22, 1963,
in Headington, Oxford.
Questions for C. S. Lewis 6 Dec 2020
1. Were you able to transition successfully upon your death to the Light? Who was there to greet you?
2. You had influential women in your life, by most accounts these were your mother, Janie Moore and your wife, Joy, who preceded you in death by only 3 years. How were you shaped, supported and guided in these relationships and how did they contribute to your legacy?
3. You are perhaps best known as the author of the Narnia series in continuous publication since 1956, selling over 100 million copies in 47 languages. The revelations there are often related to Christian themes. Where did this excel and what would you now include, if you could, in order to better educate the young readers of today?
4. The Screwtape Letters dedicated to your friend J.R.R. Tolkien, another one of your landmark writing accomplishments, is the chronicle of the teachings of evil. Was there anything you wished that you could have included in that work now that you are a Light Being?
