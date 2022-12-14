See https://www.getwisdom.com/c-s-lewis-channeled-by-karl-mollison-06dec2020/ From https://www.biography.com/writer/cs-lewis C.S. Lewis 29 November 1898 – 22 November 1963 was a prolific Irish writer and scholar best known for his 'Chronicles of Narnia' fantasy series and his pro-Christian texts. Writer and scholar C.S. Lewis taught at Oxford University and became a renowned Christian apologist writer, using logic and philosophy to support the tenets of his faith. He is also known throughout the world as the author of The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy series, which have been adapted into various films for the big and small screens. Clive Staples Lewis was born in Belfast, Ireland, on November 29, 1898, to Flora August Hamilton Lewis and Albert J. Lewis. As a toddler, Clive declared that his name was Jack, which is what he was called by family and friends. He was close to his older brother Warren and the two spent much time together as children. Lewis was enraptured by fantastic animals and tales of gallantry, and hence the brothers created the imaginary land of Boxen, complete with an intricate history that served them for years. Lewis' mother died when he was 10, and he went on to receive his pre-college education at boarding schools and from a tutor. During WWI, he served with the British army and was sent home after being wounded by shrapnel. He then chose to live as a surrogate son with Janie Moore, the mother of a friend of Lewis' who was killed in the war. Lewis graduated from Oxford University with a focus on literature and classic philosophy, and in 1925 he was awarded a fellowship teaching position at Magdalen College, which was part of the university. There, he also joined the group known as The Inklings, an informal collective of writers and intellectuals who counted among their members Lewis' brother Warren and J.R.R. T olkien. It was through conversations with group members that Lewis found himself re-embracing Christianity after having become disillusioned with the faith as a youth. He would go on to become renowned for his rich apologist texts, in which he explained his spiritual beliefs via platforms of logic and philosophy. He released in 1938 his first sci-fi work, Out of the Silent Planet, the first of a space trilogy which dealt sub- textually with concepts of sin and desire. Later, during WWII, Lewis gave highly popular radio broadcasts on Christianity which won many converts; his speeches were collected in the work Mere Christianity. Lewis was a prolific author of fiction and nonfiction who wrote the satirical fiction novel The Screwtape Letters (1942). Lewis also continued his love affair with classic mythology and narratives during his later years: His book Till We Have Faces: A Myth Retold (1956) featured the story of Psyche and Cupid. He also penned an autobiography, Surprised by Joy: T he Shape of My Early Life (1955). 'The Chronicles of Narnia' During the 1940s, Lewis began writing the seven books that would comprise The Chronicles of Narnia children's series, with The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (1950) being the first release. The story focused on four siblings who, during wartime, walk through an armoire to enter the magical world of Narnia, a land resplendent with mythical creatures and talking animals. Throughout the series, a variety of Biblical themes are presented; one prominent character is Aslan, a lion and the ruler of Narnia, who has been interpreted as a Jesus Christ figure. In 1954, Lewis joined the faculty of Cambridge University as a literature professor, and in 1956 he married an American English teacher, Joy Gresham. In 1963, Lewis resigned from his Cambridge position after experiencing heart trouble. He died on November 22, 1963, in Headington, Oxford. Questions for C. S. Lewis 6 Dec 2020 1. Were you able to transition successfully upon your death to the Light? Who was there to greet you? 2. You had influential women in your life, by most accounts these were your mother, Janie Moore and your wife, Joy, who preceded you in death by only 3 years. How were you shaped, supported and guided in these relationships and how did they contribute to your legacy? 3. You are perhaps best known as the author of the Narnia series in continuous publication since 1956, selling over 100 million copies in 47 languages. The revelations there are often related to Christian themes. Where did this excel and what would you now include, if you could, in order to better educate the young readers of today? 4. The Screwtape Letters dedicated to your friend J.R.R. Tolkien, another one of your landmark writing accomplishments, is the chronicle of the teachings of evil. Was there anything you wished that you could have included in that work now that you are a Light Being?

