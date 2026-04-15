AA_IB_524_Anti-Everything

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Tonight I’ll delve into not falling for the cultural lies that have destroyed the country. We’ll discuss everything from the duopoly control system, institutions, and groups that are leading to America’s downfall and how to break free of the Matrix.
#Iran #Israel #Perspective #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #CharlieKirk #Trafficking #Death #Children #AI #LGBT #Democrat #Voting #Mind #Drugs #Psychology #Control #PsyOp #NBA #Republican #NWO #ESPN #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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