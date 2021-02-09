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Planet Lockdown: A Financial and Political Global Coup D'etat by Catherine Austin Fitts
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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170 views • February 09, 2021
This video was taped before the November 3rd Election. It was interesting that Austin Fitts talks about voter fraud being a huge part of the pending election before it happened. She said that it was going to be huge for Joe Biden and it certainly was.

Transhumanism Technocracy and Mind Control are all the terms that Austin Fitts uses to describe what is happening during this Global Health Crisis. She discusses how the new integrated economic system is going to used and implemented to turn us all into the Slave System as the Globalist's are introducing a new monetary system. She say's that Bill Gates is trying to update our bodies with Artificial Intelligence using a 'Brain Machine Interface' expert through the old Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' by vaccinating the World with DNA changing technology that can be manipulated through 5G technology. She say's that we are all part of a new slave trade through technological manipulation. Very, very interesting interview with the Economic Guru Catherine Austin Fitts.
By the way... at the 38:00 minute mark when she discusses the Race Riots and "Real Estate Acquisition Zones" in the cities that burned, you will be amazed.

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