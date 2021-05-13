CodComedyTJ: The first interview after arrest

Hello everyone, my name is Nagibator, this is the 13th episode, season 2 of ONcast, in which we together with the RightWing Highlights (@catboyhigh) channel called the British streamer CodComedyTJ, who is under arrest. We discussed his arrest, talked about streamers CatboyKami, Gypsy Crusader, and also about Russians and Russia.



CodComedyTJ: https://t.me/CodComedyTJ

RightWing Highlights: https://t.me/catboyhigh

Nagibator: https://t.me/nagibENG



Time-codes:

00:00 — Intro

00:25 — Eve of arrest, did you expect it?

01:59 — How did arrest take place?

05:49 — What's happening and will happen now?

06:25 — Arrests of CatboyKami and GypsyCrusader

08:30 — Conflict between Kami and Gypsy

09:38 — What is your ideology?

10:22 — Reaction from people around, threats from the leftists

12:35 — Will you continue streams or it will change?

13:19 — How did you decide to stream and what your goals?

15:42 — What are you doing without internet?

16:45 — About Russia and russian, slavs

17:13 — Tesak

18:21 — Shitwank story

19:43 — Blitz-pool

22:25 — End of interview