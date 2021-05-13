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CodComedyTJ: The first interview after arrest
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31 views • May 13, 2021
Hello everyone, my name is Nagibator, this is the 13th episode, season 2 of ONcast, in which we together with the RightWing Highlights (@catboyhigh) channel called the British streamer CodComedyTJ, who is under arrest. We discussed his arrest, talked about streamers CatboyKami, Gypsy Crusader, and also about Russians and Russia.
CodComedyTJ: https://t.me/CodComedyTJ
RightWing Highlights: https://t.me/catboyhigh
Nagibator: https://t.me/nagibENG
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:25 — Eve of arrest, did you expect it?
01:59 — How did arrest take place?
05:49 — What's happening and will happen now?
06:25 — Arrests of CatboyKami and GypsyCrusader
08:30 — Conflict between Kami and Gypsy
09:38 — What is your ideology?
10:22 — Reaction from people around, threats from the leftists
12:35 — Will you continue streams or it will change?
13:19 — How did you decide to stream and what your goals?
15:42 — What are you doing without internet?
16:45 — About Russia and russian, slavs
17:13 — Tesak
18:21 — Shitwank story
19:43 — Blitz-pool
22:25 — End of interview
CodComedyTJ: https://t.me/CodComedyTJ
RightWing Highlights: https://t.me/catboyhigh
Nagibator: https://t.me/nagibENG
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:25 — Eve of arrest, did you expect it?
01:59 — How did arrest take place?
05:49 — What's happening and will happen now?
06:25 — Arrests of CatboyKami and GypsyCrusader
08:30 — Conflict between Kami and Gypsy
09:38 — What is your ideology?
10:22 — Reaction from people around, threats from the leftists
12:35 — Will you continue streams or it will change?
13:19 — How did you decide to stream and what your goals?
15:42 — What are you doing without internet?
16:45 — About Russia and russian, slavs
17:13 — Tesak
18:21 — Shitwank story
19:43 — Blitz-pool
22:25 — End of interview
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