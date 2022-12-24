Create New Account
Comedian gets SERIOUS with VITAL message on mental health
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 23, 2022


Jamie Kilstein makes jokes for a living. But in this clip, the comedian joins Glenn to discuss a serious topic that MUST be addressed, especially during the holiday season: mental health. He and Glenn discuss suicide, both of their personal experiences with it, and an important message for those who may currently be battling their own inner demons: ‘You’re so much more special than you think you are.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ZtPJYhpqA


healthsuicidemedicineglenn beckmental healthcomedianholidaysjamie kilstein

