Comedian gets SERIOUS with VITAL message on mental health

Glenn Beck





Dec 23, 2022





Jamie Kilstein makes jokes for a living. But in this clip, the comedian joins Glenn to discuss a serious topic that MUST be addressed, especially during the holiday season: mental health. He and Glenn discuss suicide, both of their personal experiences with it, and an important message for those who may currently be battling their own inner demons: ‘You’re so much more special than you think you are.’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ZtPJYhpqA



