Senate Bill 686 Gives WEF Full Control Over America, Gives Citizens 20 Years in Prison For Dissent

Klaus Schwab warned us last month that whoever controls AI will control the world. And the Davos elites have wasted no time in setting the stage for their final takeover of society.
Senate Bill 686, also known as the TikTok Ban Bill, gives Americans 20 YEARS in prison for spreading disinformation. And what is disinformation, you ask? Disinformation is anything that the globalist elites say it is.
This is the most dangerous bill since the Patriot Act stripped Americans of long-held rights and freedoms in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.
- Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad
Mirrored - The People's Voice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.