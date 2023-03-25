Former FBI On the Fake Alien Invasion

Clayton Morris of Redacted Conversations talks with 25 year veteran of the FBI John DeSouza who is exposing the truth of the fake UFO invasion that the Pentagon is currently promoting. Why now? What is their agenda? What is the end goal?
