Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former FBI On the Fake Alien Invasion
95 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published Yesterday |

Clayton Morris of Redacted Conversations talks with 25 year veteran of the FBI John DeSouza who is exposing the truth of the fake UFO invasion that the Pentagon is currently promoting. Why now? What is their agenda? What is the end goal?

See also: World War III - The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023

Keywords
aliensufodeep statenew world ordercabalone world governmentpsyopetsuapgovernment liesweffake alien invasion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket