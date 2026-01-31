BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🤣Patriotic Iranian fisherman calling US Destroyer on the Radio
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1346 followers
2
232 views • 2 days ago

A funny episode of an Iranian fisherman calling an American destroyer on the radio:

“You are moving in Iran’s territorial waters, and the sacred flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran must be hoisted at the highest point of your ship.”

At one point, the IRGC Navy can be heard on the radio telling the fisherman to stop talking to the destroyer.

Adding from flight radar map description:

A U.S. Army Bombardier Artemis II ISR aircraft is currently flying over the Black Sea — a specialized intelligence-gathering platform used to collect signals and monitor military activity across the region.

Adding from new Epstein files, a photo of court document:

Newly released Epstein files include a 2016 federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York where an anonymous “Jane Doe” alleges that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly raped her at Epstein’s Manhattan residence in 1994, when she was 13.

In a sworn declaration, she describes Trump’s alleged assault at the fourth party and states: “Immediately following this rape, Defendant Trump threatened me that, were I ever to reveal any of the details of Defendant Trump’s sexual and physical abuse of me, my family and I would be physically harmed if not killed.” 

A former Epstein employee, “Tiffany Doe,” backs her account and says she personally witnessed Trump telling the girl “she shouldn’t ever say anything if she didn’t want to disappear like the 12-year-old female Maria, and that he was capable of having her whole family killed.”

Both women end their declarations with: “I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

Trump has publicly called these claims “categorically false” and “politically motivated.”

These remain civil allegations in court documents, not criminal convictions, but they raise deeply disturbing questions about power, intimidation and the abuse of minors in the Epstein network.

