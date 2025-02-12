BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japanese Neuroscientist Alarmed at Explosive Dementia Surge in Vaccinated Individuals!!!
Mirrored Video: https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/JAPANESE-NEUROSCIENTIST-STUNNED-at-the-onset-of-DEMENTIA-among-CO(N)VID--VACCINATED:f

Japanese Neuroscientist Dr. Hiroto Komano Alarmed at Explosive Dementia Surge Amongst COVID Vaccinated Individuals: Massive Study of ~600,000 Reveals
There has been talk about the relationship between dementia and the COVID vaccine, so they investigated this in South Korea. They examined a very large number of people- 550,000 people. And they limited it to those who received two doses of the vaccine. And then, after one month, two months, three months, they analyzed all the data.
Mild dementia, which is the precursor stage before dementia, had doubled among vaccinated individuals compared to non-vaccinated individuals.
After three months the number of people who developed dementia or Alzheimer’s disease increased by over 20%.

