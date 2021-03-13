DR CARRIE MADEJ - FULL DISCLOSURE - THE BEST SCIENTIFIC BREAKDOWN BIGGER PICTURE IVE SEEN

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8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
Link to orig Video and many more interviews! Give her a like and a sub! https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jalh6zdIeJES/
Link to telegram Video: https://t.me/Covid19disclosure/731
NO ONE has never received a COVID-19 Sample...
Genetic Modification, The Electric Being, Gates Patend is being Implemented, Infertility in Vax, Nano Tech, Power Of music, Science behind love and frequency, Power Behind Sound, Department of Defense , DARPA, NEW payment system associated with the bio-chips rolled out...