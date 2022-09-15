Mr. Guo Wengui’s “ Divine Prediction” of Xi Jinping’s Overseas Honors

https://gnews.org/post/p1la6090c
09/06/2022 On September 6, 2022, based on accurate intelligence information, Mr. Guo Wengui issued a “divine prediction” that Xi Jinping would be honored overseas, and on September 13, he further revealed the details of the medal and the deals behind it. On Sept. 14, during Xi Jinping’s visit to Kazakhstan, he is awarded the Order of the Golden Eagle, personally confirming the accuracy of the Whistleblowers’ Movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.