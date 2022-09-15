https://gnews.org/post/p1la6090c

09/06/2022 On September 6, 2022, based on accurate intelligence information, Mr. Guo Wengui issued a “divine prediction” that Xi Jinping would be honored overseas, and on September 13, he further revealed the details of the medal and the deals behind it. On Sept. 14, during Xi Jinping’s visit to Kazakhstan, he is awarded the Order of the Golden Eagle, personally confirming the accuracy of the Whistleblowers’ Movement

