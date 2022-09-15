Mr. Guo Wengui’s “ Divine Prediction” of Xi Jinping’s Overseas Honors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1la6090c
09/06/2022 On September 6, 2022, based on accurate intelligence information, Mr. Guo Wengui issued a “divine prediction” that Xi Jinping would be honored overseas, and on September 13, he further revealed the details of the medal and the deals behind it. On Sept. 14, during Xi Jinping’s visit to Kazakhstan, he is awarded the Order of the Golden Eagle, personally confirming the accuracy of the Whistleblowers’ Movement