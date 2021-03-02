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Bill Gate's Vaccine Propaganda Control
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210 views • March 02, 2021
As the covid-19 vaccine rollout spreads across the planet, some countries are banning companies tied in with the billionaire class invested in the cash cow that covid-19 is. In order to manipulate the bans and vital vaccine injury information, Technocrat Bill Gates is "fact checking" these stories. Controlling the narrative in the name of globalist self interest.
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