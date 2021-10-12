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“Man shall cause this famine”
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102 views • October 12, 2021
A few small words angels speak shouldn't be overlooked, for they may have profound, far-reaching meaning. This little sentence was too puzzling in the 1970s to understand. But God's spiritual messengers have come in such great love to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah. In their love for us, they warn our Father's children, so we might survive.
On May 1, 1971, a woman asked the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, who spoke through her husband much like the sleeping prophet, Edgar Cayce, for guidance on how to prepare for the famine of which the angels recently warned.
It was suggested that rice or wheat be stored, preferably in airtight containers, and that canned fruit and vegetables be stored. (In the 1970s, freeze-dried or dehydrated foods packed in vacuum-sealed containers were not available yet.)
The angels also guided those listening to get a script of herbs that grow in their locale.
The moderator then asked a question of his own. "What will cause this famine?"
"Man shall cause this famine," the spirit whom God sent answered.
For many years, I didn't understand. I was almost as cognitively dissonant as the first man who couldn't even say the words he heard the spiritual messengers of God tell those listening in April 1970: "Prepare for the time of the great famine."
Now, 50 years later, after watching many videos on Brighteon.com, I've finally begun to see how man could cause this famine. I'll bet you can see this too.
I made a fictional compilation of information learned from many of your videos about how this could come to be. It is not prophetic like what the angels spoke, nor a news commentary, just a good guess, thanks to all you've been sharing lately to inform us. You might call it a conspiracy theory of how "man shall cause this famine."
How does the Cloward-Pivens strategy go; problem..reaction...solution? A hostile corporate takeover by the military-industrial complex, or secret societies, of which Eisenhower and Kennedy warned was planned long before Event 201, according to some of your video I watched. Thanks.
However, at the ending of this video are very real, prophetic words from spiritual messengers of God. They tell us how we can divert these disasters, and even stop the reign of the Anti-Christ. You may want to see that!
Remember, it is written in the Bible that Abraham pleaded with God to spare the city? First, if 50 righteous men were found, God would spare it. Abraham pleaded, until God agreed that if 10 men of righteous hearts and minds could be found, He would spare the city in the day when disaster would come.
Remember? The spiritual messengers of God do.
Today we have an offer that has been spoken to us from God's spiritual messengers, who say, "Let 300 come" and our Father will spare us from the disasters we so dread.
I have seen them fulfill their promises so many times, I know God's spiritual messengers speak in truth.
"We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." "New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's (and women's) hearts first."
Please come, in heart and mind.
You can join with the spiritual messengers of God in the association they asked us to form – the Association of Universal Philosophy, they call it. It is an association with God – with these whom "one with more love in his eyes that anyone" one man had ever seen asked the Father to send to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming – and with one another in love. This reminds me of Jesus' farewell promise in John, chapter 13-17. This association is given for you.
It is not a religion; it is a philosophy. Each of you have your own places of worship, and this is as it should be.
If you'd like to be a subscribing member, see https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Please email the Association of Universal Philosophy at [email protected] to let us know you're joining and to provide your email address, so we can send you the newsletter. Or message us at the Association of Universal Philosophy Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
See "Join with spiritual messengers of God upon Earth" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/join-with-spiritual-messengers-of-god-on-earth-ed2a5a64b1c0.
Or find their articles and their many books in "Listening to the spiritual messengers of God, Aka" – https://medium.com/the-words-of-aka-spiritual-messengers-of-god/akas-other-publications-fbccc8ad2169
May we "let 300 come," as the spiritual messengers of God have lovingly offered the Father's message in our time of need.
In 1973, I also asked them, "Is there a way some of the disasters or bed ones might be averted, and if so, how?’”
They answered, as they do today, "For those who should live in the land unto which we have spoken should give prayer unto their Lord and walk in a righteous manner before your Lord. Then, and only then, can these things be diverted."
In God we trust.
On May 1, 1971, a woman asked the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, who spoke through her husband much like the sleeping prophet, Edgar Cayce, for guidance on how to prepare for the famine of which the angels recently warned.
It was suggested that rice or wheat be stored, preferably in airtight containers, and that canned fruit and vegetables be stored. (In the 1970s, freeze-dried or dehydrated foods packed in vacuum-sealed containers were not available yet.)
The angels also guided those listening to get a script of herbs that grow in their locale.
The moderator then asked a question of his own. "What will cause this famine?"
"Man shall cause this famine," the spirit whom God sent answered.
For many years, I didn't understand. I was almost as cognitively dissonant as the first man who couldn't even say the words he heard the spiritual messengers of God tell those listening in April 1970: "Prepare for the time of the great famine."
Now, 50 years later, after watching many videos on Brighteon.com, I've finally begun to see how man could cause this famine. I'll bet you can see this too.
I made a fictional compilation of information learned from many of your videos about how this could come to be. It is not prophetic like what the angels spoke, nor a news commentary, just a good guess, thanks to all you've been sharing lately to inform us. You might call it a conspiracy theory of how "man shall cause this famine."
How does the Cloward-Pivens strategy go; problem..reaction...solution? A hostile corporate takeover by the military-industrial complex, or secret societies, of which Eisenhower and Kennedy warned was planned long before Event 201, according to some of your video I watched. Thanks.
However, at the ending of this video are very real, prophetic words from spiritual messengers of God. They tell us how we can divert these disasters, and even stop the reign of the Anti-Christ. You may want to see that!
Remember, it is written in the Bible that Abraham pleaded with God to spare the city? First, if 50 righteous men were found, God would spare it. Abraham pleaded, until God agreed that if 10 men of righteous hearts and minds could be found, He would spare the city in the day when disaster would come.
Remember? The spiritual messengers of God do.
Today we have an offer that has been spoken to us from God's spiritual messengers, who say, "Let 300 come" and our Father will spare us from the disasters we so dread.
I have seen them fulfill their promises so many times, I know God's spiritual messengers speak in truth.
"We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." "New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's (and women's) hearts first."
Please come, in heart and mind.
You can join with the spiritual messengers of God in the association they asked us to form – the Association of Universal Philosophy, they call it. It is an association with God – with these whom "one with more love in his eyes that anyone" one man had ever seen asked the Father to send to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming – and with one another in love. This reminds me of Jesus' farewell promise in John, chapter 13-17. This association is given for you.
It is not a religion; it is a philosophy. Each of you have your own places of worship, and this is as it should be.
If you'd like to be a subscribing member, see https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Please email the Association of Universal Philosophy at [email protected] to let us know you're joining and to provide your email address, so we can send you the newsletter. Or message us at the Association of Universal Philosophy Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
See "Join with spiritual messengers of God upon Earth" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/join-with-spiritual-messengers-of-god-on-earth-ed2a5a64b1c0.
Or find their articles and their many books in "Listening to the spiritual messengers of God, Aka" – https://medium.com/the-words-of-aka-spiritual-messengers-of-god/akas-other-publications-fbccc8ad2169
May we "let 300 come," as the spiritual messengers of God have lovingly offered the Father's message in our time of need.
In 1973, I also asked them, "Is there a way some of the disasters or bed ones might be averted, and if so, how?’”
They answered, as they do today, "For those who should live in the land unto which we have spoken should give prayer unto their Lord and walk in a righteous manner before your Lord. Then, and only then, can these things be diverted."
In God we trust.
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