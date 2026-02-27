BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
REPOST| Business Leader to Rescuer 🆘 🫶 : Jacquie Meyers on God’s Call & Canada’s Exploitation Crisis
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-... or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


Human trafficking, exploitation, and homelessness are affecting communities across Canada—and often closer to home than we realize. In this deeply moving episode, advocate Jacquie Meyers, founder of Her Victory, shares powerful frontline stories, biblical hope, and a call for believers to be present in the darkest corners of our cities. You will be encouraged, challenged, and inspired to pray, act, and bring the love of Christ where it’s needed most.


What You’ll Hear in This Episode


🔹 The current reality of human trafficking in Canada—and why it’s growing in our major cities.


🔹 Jacquie Meyer’s personal calling from business success to serving prisoners, trafficked women, and the homeless.


🔹 Transformational stories of women rescued, restored, and finding new life through faith.


🔹 How ministries like Her Victory build trust, provide essential care, and offer a path out of exploitation.


🔹 A faith-filled challenge to step into our God-given purpose and shine light in Canada’s most overlooked places.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

Keywords
faithinactionfaytenetvcanadanewshumantraffickingawarenesschristiantvhopeandhealinghervictoryendingexploitationhomelessnesscrisischurchinaction
