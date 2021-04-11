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#AlexJonesShow HR3: Child Smugglers Caught At TX Border / Scientists Warn COVID-19 Is A Bioweapon
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40 views • April 11, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Emergency Broadcast (Hour 3) - Commercial Free - 4-10-21
On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones and Tim Enlow present exclusive footage of the United States' collapsing southern border where children are being smuggled into the country and young women are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Also, Jay Dyer joins to help give a SPARS 2025-2028 update and confirm what Infowars has been reporting for over a year: COVID-19 is a globalist bio-attack meant to collapse nation states and usher in the New World Order.
Shocking footage of human smuggling released at the Texas-Mexico border by Alex Jones and crew as illegal aliens continue to pour into America.
Jay Dyer also breaks down incredible information about the SPARS 2025-2028 war game and how it parallels with the current collapse of the U.S.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones and Tim Enlow present exclusive footage of the United States' collapsing southern border where children are being smuggled into the country and young women are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Also, Jay Dyer joins to help give a SPARS 2025-2028 update and confirm what Infowars has been reporting for over a year: COVID-19 is a globalist bio-attack meant to collapse nation states and usher in the New World Order.
Shocking footage of human smuggling released at the Texas-Mexico border by Alex Jones and crew as illegal aliens continue to pour into America.
Jay Dyer also breaks down incredible information about the SPARS 2025-2028 war game and how it parallels with the current collapse of the U.S.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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