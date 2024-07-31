CONCLUSIVE !! MUST WATCH ENTIRE VID.. Down With The Sickness?? SHEEP ????? SEE WITH YOUR OPEN EYES!! (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.
Sorry about the Spasmodic approach, I didn't expect to actually do a video, I was checking in But I Just Couldn't Help But START SHOWING Some of the INFO.... I am Dealing with Too Much and I Apologize for my Lack of Composure ......This is Just Mind-blowing,,, EVERYTHING I HAVE TOLD YOU ...The LORD GOD Has SHOWN Me is NOW Manifesting and I am Struggling With The WEIGHT Of the INFORMATION And The REALITY Of The END Of The WORLD For ALL Mankind !!!!!!!!!
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b