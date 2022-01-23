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Nazi Germany 2.0: COVID Patients In Hospital Are Allegedly Having Organs Harvested
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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144 views • January 23, 2022
This week, a report came out from a whistleblower in a California hospital that they are actually killing alleged COVID patients and harvesting their organs for money. As the Bible says, "The LOVE OF MONEY is the root of ALL evil." And there's lots of cash to be made at the expense of human life. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us to expose what is going on. It is past time for the rightful rulers of the US to stand up and enforce the law against the tyrants and criminals in government and fascist businesses in our land and bring justice in order to guard our liberties.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nazi-germany-2-0-covid-patients-in-hospital-are-allegedly-having-organs-harvested-video/

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Keywords
murdervaccinenazihospitalsorgan harvestinggermanytim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidkate shemiranistew petersdr lee vlietredesivir
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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