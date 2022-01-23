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Nazi Germany 2.0: COVID Patients In Hospital Are Allegedly Having Organs Harvested
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144 views • January 23, 2022
This week, a report came out from a whistleblower in a California hospital that they are actually killing alleged COVID patients and harvesting their organs for money. As the Bible says, "The LOVE OF MONEY is the root of ALL evil." And there's lots of cash to be made at the expense of human life. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us to expose what is going on. It is past time for the rightful rulers of the US to stand up and enforce the law against the tyrants and criminals in government and fascist businesses in our land and bring justice in order to guard our liberties.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nazi-germany-2-0-covid-patients-in-hospital-are-allegedly-having-organs-harvested-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/giggl
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