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X22 Report A 12. 22. 21.
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221 views • December 23, 2021
Ep. 2659a - The [CB] Great Reset Just Fell Apart, Panic, Trump: Crypto Is Very Dangerous
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[JB] and the puppet masters are using omicron to extend the loan repayment by another 90 days, all they did was kick the can down the street, soon people will see the truth. DOD is building free wifi with Musk, why is it in the BBB. [JB] approval sinking because of inflation. Fake news running interference for WEF and the Great Reset, the great awakening, the people know. Trump says crypto would be a disaster.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
[JB] and the puppet masters are using omicron to extend the loan repayment by another 90 days, all they did was kick the can down the street, soon people will see the truth. DOD is building free wifi with Musk, why is it in the BBB. [JB] approval sinking because of inflation. Fake news running interference for WEF and the Great Reset, the great awakening, the people know. Trump says crypto would be a disaster.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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