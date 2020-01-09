© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Low Key Legion |Dead By Daylight Legion Gameplay | DBD Legion
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • January 09, 2020
Playing some low key Legion in DBD. Hope you enjoy this Dead By Daylight Legion gameplay video. Getting better at this awesome killer.
❤️ SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW ❤️
https://www.youtube.com/WarlockOfWifi?sub_confirmation=1
Check out these Top Trending Playlists -
1.) 2019 Dead By Daylight Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bVfvPsTucP5kXlkNEeX2urp
2.) Tech Talk - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bWoxKrspGktBYk9StYTT_m7
These videos are meant to breakdown the things I particularly love. I am a huge fan of horror themed games, with Dead By Daylight being my current favorite. I also love tech. I am just a huge nerd. I do my best to make videos that describe all the things that I love when it comes to both.
My main focus on this channel is gaming, as I love doing it in my spare time. As a dad, streamer, and full time senior engineer, time to gaming is limited. But I am here to make interesting and fun gaming videos as much as I can. I know most gamers are a lot younger than me, so help this old guy gamer show the young ones how it's done! Never give up. Never surrender. STAY STRONG. KEEP BEING YOU
★☆★ CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
TWITCH: https://twitch.tv/WarlockOfWifi
Mixer: https://mixer.com/WarlockOfWifi
WEBSITE: http://www.WarlockOfWifi.com
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/WarlockOfWifi
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WarlockOfWifi
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/WarlockOfWifi
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/warlockofwifi/
#DeadByDaylight
#DeadByDaylightGaming
#Gaming
#DbdGameplay
My latest video:
https://rpdt.gs/HmNoW
Random video:
https://rpdt.gs/fcqXt
Dead By Daylight videos are not recommended for anyone under 18. The game features monsters attacking players. This is definitely not for children
❤️ SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW ❤️
https://www.youtube.com/WarlockOfWifi?sub_confirmation=1
Check out these Top Trending Playlists -
1.) 2019 Dead By Daylight Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bVfvPsTucP5kXlkNEeX2urp
2.) Tech Talk - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFUEcB2Ja-bWoxKrspGktBYk9StYTT_m7
These videos are meant to breakdown the things I particularly love. I am a huge fan of horror themed games, with Dead By Daylight being my current favorite. I also love tech. I am just a huge nerd. I do my best to make videos that describe all the things that I love when it comes to both.
My main focus on this channel is gaming, as I love doing it in my spare time. As a dad, streamer, and full time senior engineer, time to gaming is limited. But I am here to make interesting and fun gaming videos as much as I can. I know most gamers are a lot younger than me, so help this old guy gamer show the young ones how it's done! Never give up. Never surrender. STAY STRONG. KEEP BEING YOU
★☆★ CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
TWITCH: https://twitch.tv/WarlockOfWifi
Mixer: https://mixer.com/WarlockOfWifi
WEBSITE: http://www.WarlockOfWifi.com
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/WarlockOfWifi
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WarlockOfWifi
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/WarlockOfWifi
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/warlockofwifi/
#DeadByDaylight
#DeadByDaylightGaming
#Gaming
#DbdGameplay
My latest video:
https://rpdt.gs/HmNoW
Random video:
https://rpdt.gs/fcqXt
Dead By Daylight videos are not recommended for anyone under 18. The game features monsters attacking players. This is definitely not for children
Keywords
gamingdead by daylightdbddead by daylight gameplaydead by daylight new killerend game collapsedbd legiondead by daylight legiondbd the legiondead by daylight the legionthe legion dead by daylightdead by daylight gameplay no commentarylegion dbddead by daylight the legion gameplaydead by daylight the legion guidedbd the legion gameplaydead by daylight legion builddead by daylight legion guidedbd legion guidedead by daylight legion gameplay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.