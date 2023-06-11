⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (11 June 2023) - Full ENG Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 June 2023)



Part I

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye & Donetsk directions.

◽️In the area of Vremevka, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have hit manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 1st Separate Brigade of the President of Ukraine, the 110th Brigade of Territorial Defence, the 72nd Mechanised and 1st Tank Brigades of the AFU near Novodonetskoye, Neskuchnoye, Storozhevoye & Oktyabr state farm (DPR).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, decisive and competent actions of the defending units, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled three enemy attacks close to Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka & Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥A column of armoured vehicles of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade advancing in a southern direction has been hit near Lukyanovskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

💥Total losses of the AFU were over 50 UKR servicemen, 11 tanks, including 3 Leopard tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 UK-manufactured Stormer surface-to-air missile system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery syst.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the most active combat operations took place close to Maryinka & Avdeevka (DPR).

💥The Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled 8 attacks by the units of the 110th mechanised, 1st tank, 59th motorised infantry and 79th airborne assault brigades of the AFU forward Novobakhmutovka, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka. No incursion into Russian defence has been allowed.

💥The enemy losses were up to 310 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 3 pick-up trucks, 2 Msta-B howitzers & 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥Ammunition depots of the 63rd Motorised Infantry Brigade & the 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Krasnoye and Lastochkino (DPR).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical & Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad GOF, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower & hardware close to Krasnoye, Pervoye, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Tabayevka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov reg) & Artyomovka (LPR).

💥1 AFU sabotage & recon group has been destroyed near Novomlynsk. The enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 2 pickup trucks, Polish-manu Krab & U.S.-manu M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation & artillery of the Tsentr GOF have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Terny (DPR) & Serebryansky forest.

Part II

💥The actions of 1 UKR sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Torskoye. The enemy losses were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile system combat vehicle, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 91 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 109 areas.

💥1 command post of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region). A signal node of 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Kirovo (Zaporozhye region). The headquarters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, as well as command and observation posts of the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 15th Brigade of Operative Purpose have been hit close to Rai-Aleksandrovka, Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region)

💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Osokorovka (Kherson region).

◽️5 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 1 HARM anti-radar missile have been intercepted.

◽️In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Kremenets, Lipovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Sladkovodnoye, Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye Region), Olshany, Kolomyichikha, Chervonaya Dibrova and Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊In total, 442 airplanes, 238 helicopters, 4,571 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 9,900 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,122 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,084 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,885 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.