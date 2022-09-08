The Great Awakening: Bonfire Guy

Subscribe at https://rumble.com/user/bonfireguy Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/bonfireguy



Trump is standing in the way of The Great Reset. This is a riveting, fast-paced, and emotional documentary through just the last 4 years. President Trump got the world leaders to capitulate from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican, The Queen, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, the Davos crowd, and more. Let's take you back to where the real fight happened and show you the history made with research from 3days3nights, Charlie Freak, Sam Kesterson of BardsFM, and more. Q140 Trump has taken down the top players in this corruption and has taken back control with Executive Order 13818. This Exective Order is how Trump rounds up the bad guys and Executive Order 13223 is the muscle to pull it off. A third President Trump Executive Order, Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption allows him to roll up assets of those involved globally. It is my understanding he freed all the countries from a system of control spanning decades. When you realize that Trump is really the global CEO, & we are all like employees with an SSN, it all starts to make sense. Their system of control was grand and on a global in scale. It has locked the minds of people in a box for a century. The plan has been to expose these decades of evil and corruption at all levels to the people of this world. This has taken time to set up and expose. Every country is now involved in ending this Virus/Plague on the world. Everything we have learned over the past 4 years about Deep State crimes, including #Covid911, #FISAgate, the election steal and Epstein etc, is also all fully known by Trump. The mere thought that he would risk them getting away with any of it is ludicrous. He will strike eventually, precisely when he means to. A slow four year coup to take over the United States has slowly woke millions of people. To the rest of the world, The Great Reset is the control gripping down on people’s freedoms and rights. All eyes are on this election as it is tied to America being the last domino to fall in bringing the Great Reset to the world. A global pandemic and corrupt election bring this awakening worldwide. America first is a plan to free America and then roll that change out worldwide. The level of corruption that will be taken out in America is the same as the corruption seen worldwide. It ties back to the people behind the Great Reset, UN, WTO, WHO and more. The capitulation of all these leaders proves that the Great Reset is a mass-manufactured event to quickly wake people to their evil deeds. The world needs a great awakening to get where we need to go next. Questioning the virus, masks, lock-downs, lack of rights, riots, race wars, child exploitation, trafficking, sacrifice, free speech, freedom of religion, right to vote manipulated, mandatory vax, and more is normal today than EVER. For those willing to take the red pill, the truth is there. In order for us to walk through the takedown about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come. The Great Awakening: Bonfire Guy For entertainment purposes only.



