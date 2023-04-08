QHHT session: Lead with the Heart

This QHHT session took place in April of 2018.
Within the session we are shown to follow our bliss and live from the heart instead of the head. We also discuss gratitude and get a peek at the role our friendships & life patterns play.
Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.
To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)
Links:
https://www.soulhealingessentials.com
https://anchor.fm/shetalks
https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials
https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/soulhealingessentials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.