QHHT session: Lead with the Heart
Soul Healing Essentials
Published Yesterday
This QHHT session took place in April of 2018.

Within the session we are shown to follow our bliss and live from the heart instead of the head. We also discuss gratitude and get a peek at the role our friendships & life patterns play.

Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.

To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)

https://www.soulhealingessentials.com https://anchor.fm/shetalks https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials https://www.brighteon.com/channels/soulhealingessentials

hypnosisqhhtquantum regressionsoul healing essentials

