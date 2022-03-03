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Sanctions Against Russia Help Push Us Into The Great Reset
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90 views • March 03, 2022
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The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
Storm Clouds Gathering https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWkfpGCAAuw&;ab_channel=StormCloudsGathering
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Ukrainian ambassador to UN compares Putin to Hitler and calls for Russian leader to ‘kill himself’
https://archive.ph/ryMqM
UK sanctions Russia’s biggest bank
https://archive.ph/xhBBB
MasterCard and Visa to limit Russia operations
https://archive.ph/WUV0X
US-EU sanctions will pummel the Russian economy – two experts explain why they are likely to stick and sting
https://archive.ph/CRVeY
France threatens to ‘cause the collapse of the Russian economy’
https://archive.ph/TMWYS
'It will be a lot harder on people.' How sanctions will impact ordinary Russians
https://archive.ph/wcKmu
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions
https://archive.ph/5pG33
Ukraine invasion sanctions: Everything Russians now can’t do
https://archive.ph/IpBSB
UK orders its ports to block all Russian-linked ships
https://archive.ph/6WHVg
Canada shuts ports to Russian ships in widening sanctions over Ukraine invasion
https://archive.ph/StkmV
Ukraine has received $37M in tracked crypto donations so far
https://archive.ph/Du1Tu
Russia, Ukraine and the global wheat supply
https://archive.ph/eu13e
Fertilizer stocks soar over Ukraine worries
https://archive.ph/QdK4O
Canada's new sanctions targeting Russia could hurt Canada's economy as well, Freeland says
https://archive.ph/2MCg5
What is this “War” in Ukraine really about?
https://archive.ph/KSex6
Canada's deputy PM caught holding pro-Nazi scarf at Ukraine rally
https://archive.ph/EJMRt
You can find theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
The Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com/
The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
Storm Clouds Gathering https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWkfpGCAAuw&;ab_channel=StormCloudsGathering
You can support my work through Buy Me A Coffee (https://buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain), PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Ukrainian ambassador to UN compares Putin to Hitler and calls for Russian leader to ‘kill himself’
https://archive.ph/ryMqM
UK sanctions Russia’s biggest bank
https://archive.ph/xhBBB
MasterCard and Visa to limit Russia operations
https://archive.ph/WUV0X
US-EU sanctions will pummel the Russian economy – two experts explain why they are likely to stick and sting
https://archive.ph/CRVeY
France threatens to ‘cause the collapse of the Russian economy’
https://archive.ph/TMWYS
'It will be a lot harder on people.' How sanctions will impact ordinary Russians
https://archive.ph/wcKmu
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions
https://archive.ph/5pG33
Ukraine invasion sanctions: Everything Russians now can’t do
https://archive.ph/IpBSB
UK orders its ports to block all Russian-linked ships
https://archive.ph/6WHVg
Canada shuts ports to Russian ships in widening sanctions over Ukraine invasion
https://archive.ph/StkmV
Ukraine has received $37M in tracked crypto donations so far
https://archive.ph/Du1Tu
Russia, Ukraine and the global wheat supply
https://archive.ph/eu13e
Fertilizer stocks soar over Ukraine worries
https://archive.ph/QdK4O
Canada's new sanctions targeting Russia could hurt Canada's economy as well, Freeland says
https://archive.ph/2MCg5
What is this “War” in Ukraine really about?
https://archive.ph/KSex6
Canada's deputy PM caught holding pro-Nazi scarf at Ukraine rally
https://archive.ph/EJMRt
You can find theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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