BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attorney suing CDC, HHS: 'Fight. Don’t accept that you have to wear a mask.'
LifeSiteNews
LifeSiteNewsCheckmark Icon
432 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
1161 views • May 03, 2021
In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz, who has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over allegedly artificially inflated COVID-19 case and death counts urged everyone to fight unjust coronavirus policies.







“Fight. Don’t accept that you have to wear a mask, don’t accept that you have to inject an experimental vaccination in your kid’s arm. Do not do it. We have the ability to fight,” Renz told LifeSiteNews at the Health and Freedom Conference.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421

Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en
Keywords
cdclifesitenewshealth and freedom conference
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The desk job antidote: How a simple cup of cocoa could save your arteries

The desk job antidote: How a simple cup of cocoa could save your arteries

Ava Grace
L-Carnitine Benefits Reviewed: Evidence, Sources and Safety, According to Health Sources

L-Carnitine Benefits Reviewed: Evidence, Sources and Safety, According to Health Sources

Coco Somers
Tea tree: A natural marvel for human health and wellness

Tea tree: A natural marvel for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Cassie B.
Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Willow Tohi
Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy