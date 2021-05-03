© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney suing CDC, HHS: 'Fight. Don’t accept that you have to wear a mask.'
Follow
3
Share
Report
1161 views • May 03, 2021
In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz, who has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over allegedly artificially inflated COVID-19 case and death counts urged everyone to fight unjust coronavirus policies.
“Fight. Don’t accept that you have to wear a mask, don’t accept that you have to inject an experimental vaccination in your kid’s arm. Do not do it. We have the ability to fight,” Renz told LifeSiteNews at the Health and Freedom Conference.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421
Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en
“Fight. Don’t accept that you have to wear a mask, don’t accept that you have to inject an experimental vaccination in your kid’s arm. Do not do it. We have the ability to fight,” Renz told LifeSiteNews at the Health and Freedom Conference.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=ThomasRenzHFC0421
Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.