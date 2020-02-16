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Whisky Might Not Be The Decades Old Premium You Paid For
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54 views • February 16, 2020
The Vintage Scotch Whisky people pay a premium price for, may actually be less than a decade old. One example was the Talisker whisky which was labeled as 1863 and turned out to be from 2007. Here's how they can test for the genuine vintage spirits.
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