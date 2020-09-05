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2020 Election: Leftist Lies & Voter Fraud
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6 views • September 05, 2020
As the 2020 election nears, the left is trying desperately to shape the narrative through blatant lies and shifting the blame for violence in the streets to Donald Trump.
On today’s show, we address some of these lies and uncover the spiritual forces working behind them.
Also this week, a Democrat operative has revealed the dark reality of voter fraud in American elections, and the techniques the left will likely use to try and rig the 2020 presidential election.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show, we address some of these lies and uncover the spiritual forces working behind them.
Also this week, a Democrat operative has revealed the dark reality of voter fraud in American elections, and the techniques the left will likely use to try and rig the 2020 presidential election.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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