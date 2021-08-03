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Dr. Jim Meehan - 'Vaccine' Examined by Repeated Studies Reveal Metal Ingredients
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441 views • August 03, 2021
Dr. Jim Meehan and Clay Clark joined Stew Peters to discuss the continuing and growing interest in the specific ingredients found inside of these injections being called 'vaccines'.
The number of brave medical professionals coming forward with major concerns surrounding the health of inoculated persons is growing rapidly, and we have access to factual reported data suggesting the number of adverse events related to these injections is increasing at alarming rates.
source:
www.StewPeters.tv
The number of brave medical professionals coming forward with major concerns surrounding the health of inoculated persons is growing rapidly, and we have access to factual reported data suggesting the number of adverse events related to these injections is increasing at alarming rates.
source:
www.StewPeters.tv
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