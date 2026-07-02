Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Thursday July 2Nd, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





Support For Rebuilding The Temple In Israel Surges As Thousands Prepare To Serve

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10181





When A Tarot Star Found Jesus, The Internet Couldn't Handle It

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10180





The Church's Surrender To The Culture Of Death - Special Liturgy For Euthanasia

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10179





The World's Most Contradictory Flag Was Just Put On Display

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10178





The America Our Founders Never Imagined

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10175





How America Raised A Generation Ready For Socialism

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10174





School Is Out. Vacation Bible School Is In.

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10173





How America Traded Self-Reliance For Convenience

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10172