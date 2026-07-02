Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Thursday July 2Nd, 2026

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Support For Rebuilding The Temple In Israel Surges As Thousands Prepare To Serve
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10181
When A Tarot Star Found Jesus, The Internet Couldn't Handle It
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10180
The Church's Surrender To The Culture Of Death - Special Liturgy For Euthanasia
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10179
The World's Most Contradictory Flag Was Just Put On Display
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10178
The America Our Founders Never Imagined
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10175
How America Raised A Generation Ready For Socialism
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10174
School Is Out. Vacation Bible School Is In.
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10173
How America Traded Self-Reliance For Convenience
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10172