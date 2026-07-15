Infrastructure Dismantling Global Supply, an interview with Daniel Davis

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Global supply chains rely on complex infrastructure that supports transportation, energy, manufacturing, and trade. When critical systems face disruption, the effects can extend well beyond the immediate region, raising questions about long-term resilience and economic stability. Understanding these connections is essential in today's rapidly changing world. Watch the latest interview for a broader discussion on infrastructure, global logistics, and the potential ripple effects that ongoing geopolitical tensions may have across industries and international markets.
#GlobalAffairs #SupplyChain #CurrentEvents #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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