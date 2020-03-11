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Differences between Jewish and Christian Passover; Deeper meaning of foot washing ceremony; Difficult Scriptures in Exodus explained
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89 views • March 11, 2020
Jewish people keep their Passover on Abib 15th. Christ instituted the New Testament Passover on Abibi 14th.
Not only a service of humility, the foot washing ceremony signifies bringing us back to the state when we were totally cleaned from sins at our baptism.
Three Scriptures in the Book of Exodus have caused some controversy and arguments which, by extension, let to a confusion. However, Bible and history give us explanation of those seemingly difficult verses in the Bible.
Not only a service of humility, the foot washing ceremony signifies bringing us back to the state when we were totally cleaned from sins at our baptism.
Three Scriptures in the Book of Exodus have caused some controversy and arguments which, by extension, let to a confusion. However, Bible and history give us explanation of those seemingly difficult verses in the Bible.
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