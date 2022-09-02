Japan Announces $30 Billion for Africa

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https://gnews.org/post/p1g1g086b
08/30/2022 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participated by video in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunis, and he pledged to invest a total of $30 billion in aid for development in Africa over the next three years in public and private sectors