The Absurdity of Gravity
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
804 followers
1
158 views • 1 day ago

The Absurdity of Gravity is taken from the excellent, rare Flat Earth book, "Earth Not a Globe, Scientifically Geometrically Philosophically Demonstrated," by Henry Goudey, written in 1930. The only copy I could find of the book online is available here: https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=hvd.hnygrs&seq=5 I would like to archive a PDF of this on IFERS for posterity if anyone is able to send me a copy that would be much appreciated!


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay


#gravity #science #flatearth

sciencenasatruthflat earth
