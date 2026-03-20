Giants of Men & Beasts Are Coming 3-20-26@11:04 AM

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A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ about the nephilim giants being released after the 3 days of darkness and the carnage they will bring.
2 Samual 23:20 And Benaiah the son of Jehoiada, the son of a valiant man, of Kabzeel, who had done many acts, he slew two lionlike men of Moab: he went down also and slew a lion in the midst of a pit in time of snow:
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