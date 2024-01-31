My interview on the NATIONAL SECURITY EMERGENCY BROADCAST!





What an honor to have my music video "A County Grand Jury" played in front of 100s of thousands of people and to share my views along with my producer in why we're on this Patriot Country Mission.





Check it out.





Main link: Linktr.ee/RobertLane_Music

Rumble: https://lnkd.in/eZ9GKFgb

Truth Social: https://lnkd.in/e83MdhHP

Gab: https://lnkd.in/esTbvj5W

Gettr: https://lnkd.in/ee-J_hWB

Facebook: https://lnkd.in/eaGVT_kS

X: https://lnkd.in/eU6jA2gY

LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/eSgEyg5d

Youtube: https://lnkd.in/eNt9wJPF

Instagram: https://lnkd.in/eSzkj3Zx

TikTok: https://lnkd.in/eDPYngHf

Bitchute: https://lnkd.in/eQ2nBCy5

Brighteon: https://lnkd.in/eXF_3F67

Brighteon Social: https://lnkd.in/e37RP9m8 CloutHub: https://lnkd.in/eHyWg9NZ

Locals: https://lnkd.in/eZR4Qcrb

BUY THE SONG AND OTHER MUSIC WHEN RELEASED: Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/robertlane1/a-county-grand-jury

Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0CN6HXYKC

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/.../a-county.../TR77f56c99hvblq

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/.../a-county-grand-jury-242700841/

Youtube Music: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=2UxtRE2TsKI





Also available on: Instagram/Facebook, TikTok/TikTok Music/Resso/Luna, Tidal, Claro Música, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Joox, Kuack Media, Yandex Music (beta), Adaptr, Flo, MediaNet





Stream source links (Huge amounts of gratitude for all of those that made this possible:





Pete Santilli Show: https://rumble.com/v4a0n8r-save-america-marathon-emergency-mobilization-alert-tues-130-6am-midnight-es.html?playlist_id=watch-history





Patriot Streetfighter: https://rumble.com/v4a8j9q-saving-america-marathon-with-pete-santilli-and-ann-vandersteel.html?playlist_id=watch-history





Ann Vandersteel: https://rumble.com/v4a92df-1.30.2024-save-america-marathon-national-security-broadcast.html



