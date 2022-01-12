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THEY HAVE CHOSEN THE LIE
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61 views • January 12, 2022
Time is Short " Don't go over the water fall!"
Revelation 11:13
And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of the city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand: and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.
Hello friend, nice to be able to reach out to fellow minded people. I made this video to warn others of this "event" . Please help me share this message. And thanks for your time (if interested)
Thank you and may Christ be withYOU friend!
Russell S Ott from Lima Ohio
[email protected]
"Highly Censored Info in Chimerica They Trust"
PART 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Amp2P5h9/
PART 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZFW6rPZ/
Genetic manipulation, as in the days of Noah! Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates. Devastating the world.
Revelation 11:13
And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of the city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand: and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.
Hello friend, nice to be able to reach out to fellow minded people. I made this video to warn others of this "event" . Please help me share this message. And thanks for your time (if interested)
Thank you and may Christ be withYOU friend!
Russell S Ott from Lima Ohio
[email protected]
"Highly Censored Info in Chimerica They Trust"
PART 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Amp2P5h9/
PART 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZFW6rPZ/
Genetic manipulation, as in the days of Noah! Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates. Devastating the world.
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