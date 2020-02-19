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Coronavirus 26 people quarantined in Westchester!! AND IT GETS WORSE!!!
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386 views • February 19, 2020
There are 26 people in Westchester County being quarantined after returning from recent travel to areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, authorities said Tuesday....And over 19 Flights from China continue to make there way into the U.S amid #coronavirus outbreak!!
You have now over 746 people under Quarantine in the US right now & the CoronaVirus Map ISN'T RECORDING IT!!
You have now over 746 people under Quarantine in the US right now & the CoronaVirus Map ISN'T RECORDING IT!!
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