COVID BLAMED FOR CHILD'S KIDNEY FAILURE! - Was It The Jab? - Brain Swelling & MORE!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on shocking news out of Brisbane, Australia as a 6 year old girl was put in an ICU after brain swelling, kidney failure, loss of motor functions and loss of her ability to speak. It was blamed on covid.

The parents of this young girl had her isolated in the house due to their fear of a "recent uptick in covid cases." This tips us off that this child is likely vaccinated.

Of course colds and flus do NOT cause kidney failure, loss of motor functions and brain swelling. It is pretty clear something else is going on here. But of course, the media is hell-bent on fear mongering. They of course do not mention the vaccine at all.

Vaccines are available to children 5 and up in Australia and there has been a recent boosting of the nation in the past few months.

Meanwhile, Pfizer documents, Moderna documents, FDA leaked documents, the Israeli government and countless studies prove the immense dangers of the vaccine to children and many of the issues this young girl suffered from are actually listed as side effects of the vaccine. In fact, there have been multiple coverups of the damage the vaccine causes when injected into children. The Israeli government and Pfizer as well hid documents on child side effects including heart attacks and auto-immune disorders so that the vaccine could be approved.

This information recently came out.

Also, the damage this vaccine does to pregnant women is shocking as well.

Miscarriages are going through the roof!





In this video, we break down this latest tragedy and why we need to be louder.





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