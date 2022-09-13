Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
32 Canadian Doctors Died & Corrupt Medical Colleges Are Destroying Medicine -Dr. William Makis, Md
187 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

32 Canadian doctors have died since Covid-19 "vaccines" have been mandated. The temporal association with the timing of the experimental gene therapy roll-out and administration to the doctors raises many flags, as this number of young doctor deaths is unprecedented.Join us for this exclusive interview with Dr. William Makis, MD, who's been extensively tracking and investigating the deaths. Dr. Makis also discusses his own forced early retirement at 36 from medicine at the hands of "corrupt" College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta officials.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Bright Light News

https://rumble.com/c/BLNewsMedia


Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket