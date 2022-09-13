32 Canadian Doctors Died & Corrupt Medical Colleges Are Destroying Medicine -Dr. William Makis, Md

32 Canadian doctors have died since Covid-19 "vaccines" have been mandated. The temporal association with the timing of the experimental gene therapy roll-out and administration to the doctors raises many flags, as this number of young doctor deaths is unprecedented.Join us for this exclusive interview with Dr. William Makis, MD, who's been extensively tracking and investigating the deaths. Dr. Makis also discusses his own forced early retirement at 36 from medicine at the hands of "corrupt" College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta officials.





