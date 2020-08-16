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It is not a time to fear but act - House Church Network
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13 views • August 16, 2020
The House Church Network is so much more than just a Facebook Group. Facebook is merely the tool to gather thousands of Christians together. Christians from across the UK and US and across the continents of the earth in order to form house churches during a time when church is being restricted around the globe.
This is not a time for discouragement or hiding under the duvet. No, this is a time to be strong and courageous because God promised that He would be with us wherever we go.
Sign up by sending me a friend request and messaging me to tell you would like to join and I will invite you. https://www.facebook.com/jason.carter.967
Please do invite your friends by clicking on the +Invite button under the main cover photo.
This is not a time for discouragement or hiding under the duvet. No, this is a time to be strong and courageous because God promised that He would be with us wherever we go.
Sign up by sending me a friend request and messaging me to tell you would like to join and I will invite you. https://www.facebook.com/jason.carter.967
Please do invite your friends by clicking on the +Invite button under the main cover photo.
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