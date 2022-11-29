PATRICK LANCASTER: 28NOV22 - Russia Uses Electronic Jamming to Neutralize Drone

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





Both Drone Warfare and Electronic Warfare have become huge parts of the War in Ukraine. Drones have been used by both sides in very strategic ways such as Correcting Artillery, Kamikaze attacks, direct rocket fire, Reconnaissance and more. On the other side of this is Electronic Warfare which is any action involving the use of the electromagnetic spectrum (EM spectrum) or directed energy (Jamming) to control the spectrum, attack an enemy, or impede enemy assaults. The purpose of electronic warfare is to deny the opponent the advantage of—and ensure friendly unimpeded access to—the EM spectrum. EW can be applied from air, sea, land, and/or space by crewed and uncrewed systems, and can target communication, radar, or other military and civilian assets. I myself was an Electronic Warfare Operator In the US Navy many years ago so this report was very interesting for me to make.



In this Report, I am embedded On the Russian-controlled side of the contact line with the 206th Infantry Regiment of the (LPR ) Lugansk People's Republic Army and they walk us through the process of how they use Electronic Warfare To Bring Down Ukrainian Drones..

