Accepting the Love of God Part 4: Jesus the Healer

Sickness has been a scourge of the human race since the fall of Adam and Eve and God's promise to send the Messiah also included mercy on the human race by sending relief through His prophets for the sick and afflicted. Jesus brought salvation and performed many miracles when He came to the earth as the Messiah and it was because of His great love for the human race that He healed everyone by casting out demons, raising the dead, making the blind to see and causing the lame to walk.

Healing did not originate with Jesus but dates back to the time of Adam and Eve because sickness was part of the curse that came through their rebellion. We are susceptible to sickness, and if there is healing available for us through Jesus, why not use this gift from God? Jesus hasn't changed and He told us that healing was to be part of the ministry until His second coming. As a Christian, are you in the healing business? Remember, it's not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

