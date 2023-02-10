https://gettr.com/post/p27xtjebfeb

2/9/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 82: Because of our endeavor to take down the CCP and reveal the truth, the New Federal State of China has gained support from more and more Americans regardless of which political party they belong to or what their professions are!

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/9/2023 对邪恶说不第82天：新中国联邦因致力于灭共和揭示真相而获得了越来越多的美国人民的支持，而且这种支持不分党派和职业！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱





