🚨US SHALE NIGHTMARE: HORMUZ CLOSURE EXPOSES THE BIG LIE

For 20 years, Washington promised US shale could survive any crisis. Iran’s shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz proves that it can't.

🔸 Rapid depletion: Shale wells lose 60–70% of their oil within the first year. The rock is so tight that after fracking, the easiest oil rushes out fast, pressure drops sharply, and flow collapses—across major US basins like the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford.

🔸 High breakeven costs: Production needs $60–75+ per barrel to be worthwhile, and costs keep rising as the best areas run dry.

🔸 Limited surge capacity: In a best-case scenario, shale can add only about 1 million barrels per day over a full year—utterly useless against a 5–10 million barrel per day Hormuz shock.

🔸 Slow response time: New wells take months to drill, frack, and connect—nothing like the rapid output from Persian Gulf fields.

🔸 Mismatched infrastructure: Light US shale oil doesn’t even work in many Asian refineries built for heavy Gulf crude. Add pipeline and port bottlenecks, and the system breaks.

So which myth dies first—"Shale fixes everything," or "The US controls global energy"?





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