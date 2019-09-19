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The Data May Be Our Demise
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19 views • September 19, 2019
The collection of personal information , our data, is growing at exponential rates and like China's Social Credit Scores will come back to rule our lives. The collection of data is a direct infringement of our constitutional rights. Data, especially personal data has become one of the most sought after and valuable commodities on the planet.
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