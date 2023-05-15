Create New Account
Artza Subscribers Receive Hand Selected Israeli Art and Delicacies Shares Itai Schimmel
2 views
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

Israel is a tiny country, but it is very beautiful, diverse, and rich in Biblical history. No one knows this better than Itai Schimmel, who founded and developed Artza Box, a subscription box that is delivered world-wide straight to your doorstep. Each box is stocked with handpicked items specially made in the Holy Land, ranging from delicious foods to gorgeous artisanal handiwork. Itai was inspired to create Artza Box because of his love for Israel. This is the land where so many of the stories in the Bible happened, and he wants to bring them to life for families around the globe. Itai is also developing an extensive Bible-based homeschool curriculum.



TAKEAWAYS


Each quarterly box is focused on a different geographic region of Israel, like Nazareth, Galilee, or Bethlehem


Every subscription box supports several small businesses and includes cards with detailed information on the artisans


The Artza Family is an online community for subscribers, where they can access extra content such as master classes and live tours


Artza has sent over 100,000 subscription boxes to date around the world



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
