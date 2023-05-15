Artza Subscribers Receive Hand Selected Israeli Art and Delicacies Shares Itai Schimmel

Israel is a tiny country, but it is very beautiful, diverse, and rich in Biblical history. No one knows this better than Itai Schimmel, who founded and developed Artza Box, a subscription box that is delivered world-wide straight to your doorstep. Each box is stocked with handpicked items specially made in the Holy Land, ranging from delicious foods to gorgeous artisanal handiwork. Itai was inspired to create Artza Box because of his love for Israel. This is the land where so many of the stories in the Bible happened, and he wants to bring them to life for families around the globe. Itai is also developing an extensive Bible-based homeschool curriculum.







TAKEAWAYS





Each quarterly box is focused on a different geographic region of Israel, like Nazareth, Galilee, or Bethlehem





Every subscription box supports several small businesses and includes cards with detailed information on the artisans





The Artza Family is an online community for subscribers, where they can access extra content such as master classes and live tours





Artza has sent over 100,000 subscription boxes to date around the world







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Artza Video: https://bit.ly/3NuPhgh

Artza Sign Up (get 20% off using code TINA): https://bit.ly/ARTZACCM





🔗 CONNECT WITH ITAI SCHIMMEL

Website: https://www.artzabox.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artzabox

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artzabox/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





