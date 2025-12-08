Big Tech's AI Debt Will Crash the Economy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Big Tech is racking up debt to fund their AI infrastructure for demand that seemingly doesn't exist. Us taxpayers are subsidizing the buildout through tax breaks, cheap energy, and public resources. Meanwhile, we're told there's no money for Social Security. But when this AI bubble bursts, they'll socialize the losses.
Sources:
Anthropic Report: https://www.anthropic.com/research/anthropic-economic-index-september-2025-report
IBM Survey: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/documents/us-en/12f5a711174dc2ac
Complete source documentation is available on Patreon
.......................
To support the channel: https://www.patreon.com/VanessaWingardh
Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!