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TRUDEAU LIFTS EMERGENCY ORDERS
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250 views • February 28, 2022
Trudeau has revoked the Canadian Emergencies Act just as both the public and political press hit a fever pitch. Yet he’s not off the hook as several legal challenges are still active seeking the public disclosure of the evidence he used to justify this never-before-used authoritarian overreach.
#Trudeau #CanadianEmergenciesAct #OverReach
POSTED: February 28, 2022
#Trudeau #CanadianEmergenciesAct #OverReach
POSTED: February 28, 2022
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