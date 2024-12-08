Lebanon: IDF falsely claims to have attacked Hezbullah, & arrogantly claim they are operating in terms of the ceasefire

The IDF falsely claims to have attacked Hezbullah, and arrogantly claim they are operating in terms of the ceasefire.

Their attack today on Dibeen town murdered one man and one woman, and injured another woman.

Yesterday attack on Bet leaf murdered a family, including a woman and children.

Adding:

According to various news published by the Lebanese agency, the Israeli army committed 14 violations of the ceasefire on Friday, bringing the total number of violations since the agreement came into effect to 155.

The violations, according to the same source, were concentrated in the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs, the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, Hasbaya, and Nabatieh in the Nabatieh Governorate (south), the Tyre District in the South Governorate, and the Akkar District in the Akkar Governorate (north).

The Israeli violations varied between artillery, firing machine guns, incursions, house bombings, airstrikes by warplanes and drones, and drone flights.



